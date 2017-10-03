Just Grillin Pewter Player Of The Week: QB Winston

Just Grillin sponsors PewterReport.com’s Pewter Player of the Week, which is given to Tampa Bay’s MVP as selected by the PewterReport.com staff every week following the most recent game.

Just Grillin Pewter Player Of The Week – QB Jameis Winston

Tampa Bay was able to bounce back from a 34-17 loss at Minnesota with a thrilling, 25-23 win against the New York Giants at Raymond James Stadium. Leading the way in the Bucs’ rebound performance was quarterback Jameis Winston, who threw a season-high three touchdown passes against a suspect Giants defense, which was quite a turnaround from last week when he threw three interceptions in the team’s first loss of the season.

Winston completed 22-of-38 passes for a season-high 332 yards and finished with a 113 QB rating. Winston hit wide receiver Mike Evans and tight ends O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate with scoring strikes.

“When Jameis plays like that, we’ll be hard to beat,” Bucs coach Dirk Koetter said. ”He did a nice job.”

After jumping out to an early 13-point lead, the Giants cut the lead to 16-10 by halftime and took a 17-16 lead in the third quarter. With New York leading 23-22 with 3:16 left, Winston engineered a come-from-behind field goal drive as Nick Folk drilled a 34-yard field goal as time expired to give the Bucs the victory that extended the team’s home winning streak to six games dating back to last year. Winston was 5-of-5 for 55 yards and also had a 7-yard scramble on the game-winning drive.

“We showed up tonight,” Winston said. “We showed we are never out of it. I’m proud of our team, that we kept fighting.”

For his efforts as this week's Just Grillin Pewter Player, Winston will receive a $50 gift card to Just Grillin.



