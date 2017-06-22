NFL.com Ranks Bucs Koetter In Bottom Half Of Coaches In League

Before each season begins, NFL.com – among other sites – ranks the current crop of NFL head coaches based on tenure, success, situation and history. For the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, their head man, Dirk Koetter, came in at No. 22 on the list this year.

In Koetter’s first year as a head coach in 2016, he led the Bucs to a 9-7 record, missing out on the playoffs by one game – or a few tie breakers, if you want to go that far into it.

Here’s what they had to say about Koetter’s first year, and his spot on the list.

Koetter seemingly deserves better than a double deuce, given that he darn near pushed Tampa to the playoffs in 2016. But he has only one year as an NFL head coach under his belt, so it’s difficult to place him higher among the more experienced. Here’s what we do know: Koetter’s influence on Jameis Winston manifested itself even more so in the franchise quarterback’s sophomore season, with the former offensive coordinator in the top job. Koetter has gotten the players to buy in, and with the young defense bound to get better, there is no reason Tampa Bay can’t be playing meaningful football in January.

I’ll say it.

Koetter in the 20’s is wrong.

It’s almost like you can hear that it’s wrong in their own description of him. I’m sure they looked at Koetter’s depth chart during the year when they thought about these rankings. If they did, they’d see a laundry list of players who had been cut or abandoned by previous teams, all banned together to nearly make the playoffs. That alone is pretty impressive.

Not to mention the coaching staff Koetter has assembled down in Tampa Bay with Mike Smith, Todd Monken, Jay Hayes and Jon Hoke, just to name a few. Not to mention the team started a rookie cornerback and a rookie pass rusher for most of the season, and still held teams like the Seahawks, Saints and Panthers to under 15 points at various points of the year. Not to mention the injuries and losses Koetter had to deal with in their staring wide receiver, their starting tight end and their starting running back.

All that, and Koetter still got it done (yes, 9-7, especially in the NFC South, is getting it done for a first-year head coach in those circumstances, even without the playoffs).

Before I explain more, here’s the full list in order.

32) Anthony Lynn, Los Angeles Chargers

31) Vance Joseph, Denver Broncos

30) Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams

29) Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills

28) Todd Bowles, New York Jets

27) Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers

26) Doug Marrone, Jacksonville Jaguars

25) Doug Pederson, Philadelphia Eagles

24) Hue Jackson, Cleveland Browns

23) Mike Mularkey, Tennessee Titans

22) Dirk Koetter, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

21) Jay Gruden, Washington Redskins

20) Ben McAdoo, New York Giants

19) Jim Caldwell, Detroit Lions

18) Bill O’Brien, Houston Texans

17) Marvin Lewis, Cincinnati Bengals

16) Adam Gase, Miami Dolphins

15) Chuck Pagano, Indianapolis Colts

14) Jack Del Rio, Oakland Raiders

13) Jason Garrett, Dallas Cowboys

12) John Fox, Chicago Bears

11) Dan Quinn, Atlanta Falcons

10) Mike Zimmer, Minnesota Vikings

9) Sean Payton, New Orleans Saints

8) Ron Rivera, Carolina Panthers

7) Bruce Arians, Arizona Cardinals

6) John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens

5) Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs

4) Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers

3) Mike McCarthy, Green Bay Packers

2) Pete Carroll, Seattle Seahawks

1) Bill Belichick, New England Patriots

The “Coaches They Have Over Koetter That Are B.S.” list starts with Washington head coach, Jay Gruden.

If you want to talk about tenure, Gruden has only had one winning season in his three years in Washington, and it was the same record as Koetter’s first year. Speaking of, Gruden was 4-12 his first year. He has a losing record as a coach, and, though he has made the playoffs, was bounced after round one. Longevity, though sub-par, is the only thing Gruden has on Koetter, and, to me, that’s not enough of a reason to put him in front.

The next is Chuck Pagano. Pagano came in as the Colts’ head coach the same year the team drafted quarterback Andrew Luck. In those first three seasons in Indianapolis, Pagano’s Colts made the playoffs (though he didn’t coach it for most of the 2012 season). But, how much of that goes to Pagano, and how much goes to Luck? Consider this, Pagano is a defensive coach. He was a defensive coordinator throughout his career before landing the Colts gig. In his four years as the Colts’ head coach, Pagano has never had a defense ranked above 20th. In fact, in the last two seasons, they’ve been ranked 30th and 26th. So, Pagano’s area of expertise has been one of the worst parts of the team. I love Pagano’s story. I love who he is as a person. But No. 15 just because you have Andrew Luck? I’m not buying it.

Finally, there’s John Fox. Fox made the Super Bowl in 2003 with the Panthers and in 2013 with the Broncos. After 2013, he again lost in the playoffs and was let go to sign with the Bears. In Chicago, he’s been bad. The roster isn’t good, but he hasn’t been, either. His past two seasons are 6-10 and 3-13. I wouldn’t bet on him winning his most games ever in Chicago next year, either. Fox has a nice history as a head coach, but in 2017, coming in at No. 12? No way.