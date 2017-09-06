BREAKING NEWS: GRUDEN SAYS HE WANTS TO COACH AGAIN
NFL Postpones Bucs vs. Dolphins

6 Comments

  1. 1

    nitey

    Sucks. This is another reason why teams need two bye weeks during the season.

    JMO.

  2. 2

    BucNnole

    16 weeks straight… yeeshhh. Has a team ever played that many weeks in a row without a bye week? If so how did their season go?

  3. 3

    nitey

    Teams used to play 16 games without a bye in the early 90’s (maybe even into the late 90’s). But with the game getting faster, it was felt that for safety reasons, they would give teams a bye to get rest and allow players to heal. Recently there has been talk about getting 2 bye weeks, although that has been tied to the 18 game season. Maybe this will become a negotiation point in the next collective bargaining agreement.

  4. 4

    nybuccguy

    Our season is doomed before it even started. The Bears will beat us in week two now. They are coming in with a real game under their belt, and we are gonna be working through first game jitters and sloppiness. Then our team will break down as the season wears on with no rest.

  5. 5

    Iowabucfan

    It sucks. but it is the right decision. It gives the players and employees an opportunity to take care of their families.
    I respectfully disagree about the season being doomed. If they want to be champions, they will overcome this. That is what championship teams do. Go Bucs!
    Yes, please be safe. We have you in our prayers.

  6. 6

    jerseybucsfan

    This has zero to do with families and everything to do with $. The Bucs lose a win at the start, lose their bye and lose Martin for the Giants game. Bad. Very bad.

