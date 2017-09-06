NFL Postpones Bucs vs. Dolphins

Due to the potential impact of Hurricane Irma, the NFL has decided to postpone the Buccaneers’ Week 1 opener, previously scheduled to be played at the Miami Dolphins this Sunday, to November 19th.

That date is Week 11. Both the Buccaneers and the Dolphins have a Bye Week at that time.

Though both teams did not want to have to play 16 games in a row, which they will have to do now, the league is fortunate that both of these teams had the same Bye Week and that rescheduling it was even an option.

The potential impact of a hurricane is not just about when it makes landfall. This storm is massive, and its effects will be felt days in advance. It also takes a long time to get supplies, be prepared or even evacuate – think of gathering water, boarding up houses and offices and even the expected traffic jams that will be created in mass evacuations. When weighing those options for safety, as well as the logistical aspect of broadcasting an NFL game, the league decided that moving the game to the Bye Week was the correct option.

If you’re reading this anywhere in the state of Florida, please, this is not about losing a football game. Be safe. Be prepared. A storm of this magnitude should not be taken lightly.

Be safe out there. Football will be played again soon enough.