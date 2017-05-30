Per Report, Former Georgia DE Bailey To Sign With Bucs

In addition to the expected signing of defensive end Tavaris Barnes, the Buccaneers are also planning to sign former Georgia defensive end, Sterling Bailey, per source.

Buccaneers sign former Georgia DE Sterling Bailey, per a source, following multi-player workout. Previously with Vikings, Colts, Seahawks — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 30, 2017

After going undrafted in 2016, Bailey (6-foot-3, 295 pounds) signed with the Indianapolis Colts. He was one of the last cuts the team made before the regular season, and was signed to the team’s practice squad the day after being cut. Following his release by the Colts, Bailey saw time on the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad and the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad in 2016.

The signings of Barnes and Bailey were part of a multi-player tryout, and add depth to the back end of the defensive line.