Report: Bucs Are “Hot” On Signing Washington DT/DE Chris Baker

About the author

Profile photo of Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter and NFL Draft analyst for PewterReport.com. Sikkema, an alumnus of the University of Florida, has covered both college and professional football for much of his career. As a native of the Sunshine State, when he's not buried in social media, Sikkema can be found out and active, attempting to be the best athlete he never was. Sikkema can be reached at: trevor@pewterreport.com

Related Articles

8 Comments

  1. 1
    Profile photo of macabee

    macabee

    Word comes from Mike Klis, Denver Post reporter that the Broncos and Tampa Bay are teams hot on DT/DE Chris Baker/Redskins. Jacksonville in play for DL Calais Campbell.

    It’s been fun the last week playing with the top of the FA market. Now that it’s nut cutting time at 12 noon, it’s back to reality with the Chris Baker’s of the world.

    Nothing wrong with the choice if it happens, it just reminds me that there is probably no change in the Buc’s philosophy of FA value spending regardless of the size of the cap space!

    I don’t know if any of these rumors are true. Maybe the Bucs are trying to get Akeem Spence to sign or Baker’s agent is trying to panic the Redskins into a number.

    This is the time of year when your patience and loyalty is tested. lol.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user
    1. 1.1
      Profile photo of thewbacca

      thewbacca

      Agreed. Calais Campbell felt like a chess move to finalize the Gholston deal.

      0
      0
      No votes yet.
      Please wait...
      Report user
    2. 1.2
      Profile photo of chetthevette

      chetthevette

      Haven’t heard that phrase for years. Nut cutting LMAO
      GO BUCS

      0
      0
      No votes yet.
      Please wait...
      Report user
  2. 2
    Profile photo of Naplesfan

    Naplesfan

    Yup, macabee … any time a media person breathlessly reports that some team is “hot on the trail” of some particular FA, it pegs out the BS meter.

    This guy sounds like decent depth, but not the kind of guy that GMs get “hot” over.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  3. 3
    Profile photo of Horse

    Horse

    All part of the game to throw other teams off as to their needs.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  4. 4
    Profile photo of stlbucsfan

    stlbucsfan

    He played NT in a 3-4 scheme so his sack totals are actually pretty impressive. Put him inside next to GMC and we have two guys capable of getting to the QB and wrecking havoc in the backfield. I’m not nearly as high on Spence as some bc I dont think pursuing Campbell or Baker are a ploy to sign a mediocre talent like Akeem. I hope Licht knows we need to do better against the run and that is with Gholston on the roster we still were not as good as we need to be. Pursuing Campbell and Baker to me seems like we are trying to get Campbell to see we have other options if his cost gets out of control, I’d be happy with either but let’s not fool ourselves Akeem Spence should be nowhere in this conversation.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user
    1. 4.1
      Profile photo of Horse

      Horse

      Stlbucfan, I’m not implying this strategy as to Akeem Spence; I was referring to other needs and other players out there who are free agents.

      0
      0
      No votes yet.
      Please wait...
      Report user
  5. 5
    Profile photo of scubog

    scubog

    This guy sure has bounced around a lot which seems to me he’s been good enough to make the rosters, just maybe not good enough to stay on them. Past two year stats are impressive. Perhaps a late bloomer.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user

Leave a Reply

© 2017 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Marketing Tampa | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version