SR’s Fab 5: Schiano Got A Raw Deal From UT; Bucs’ Running Game Is Grounded

Scott Reynolds

Scott Reynolds is in his 23rd year of covering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the vice president, publisher and senior Bucs beat writer for PewterReport.com. Author of the popular SR’s Fab 5 column on Fridays, Reynolds oversees web development and forges marketing partnerships for PewterReport.com in addition to his editorial duties. A graduate of Kansas State University in 1995, Reynolds enjoys giving back to the community as the defensive line coach for his sons’ Pop Warner team, the South Pasco Predators. Reynolds can be reached at: [email protected]

8 Comments

  1. 1

    Charlie

    Uncle stan this whole first page

  2. 2

    skipper

    Interesting how you mention Bill Clinton and his half dozen accusers but not the 13 women who have accused our current president.

  3. 3

    surferdudes

    I believe if Schiano walked in on that shower scene he would’ve put a stop to it. No way Schiano the man, father turns his back on something like that. I didn’t like him as a coach, like I don’t like Koetter as a coach. However I don’t know any of these players, or coaches personally so when I post a comment it’s strickly from what I see on the field. I hope all fans feel the same way, and hate this guy, or that guy should never be part of the conversation.

    1. 3.1

      Horse

      Surferdudes; exactly. I know I have no hate in my thoughts regardless how it comes out in my poor grammar reply’s; I believe many of us are this way.

  4. 4

    Garv

    Truth. What Tennessee and it’s “fans” did to Greg Schiano is as disgusting and shameful a smear I’ve seen in some time. Say what you will about Greg, and I happen to believe he’s a good man who deserved another year when he was fired for the awful St. Lovie, but no man should have been subjected to this kind of public personal attack on his character.

    Frankly it will be my pleasure to see Tennessee lose for years to come for this disgraceful outrage. F’ em.

  5. 5

    Horse

    Scott good Article. I don’t know if we can afford to pick up a RB until the 3rd round as we need OL and DL help too; probably 2 DE’s. I’ll keep preaching the need to trade a player or two where we have depth in order to pick up more draft picks. We have done a poor job in Free Agency and that hasn’t help either, but Coaching is where the main problem lies. I think Licht gets a one year pass. I still can’t get around the thought the Glazer’s would have anything to do with Gruden. I hope they try another up and coming NFL DC or OC. Just my thoughts.

  6. 6

    Ja'crispy

    I love Rashaad Penny. If we take a DE in the 1st round, do you think he will be available in the 2nd round? With all those great stats it seems like he could go in the 1st round. If he falls to us in the 2nd round i would take him in a heartbeat. We could really use a runner like him and hes great at returning punts/kickoffs. Kerryon Johnson looks good too. Whatever happens in the draft we need to take a dynamic all around RB in the 2nd or 3rd.

  7. 7

    martinii

    Enjoyed the RB analysis. Doug’s history and other than Barber we don’t have a future. I agree with Horse we can’t lose focus on Edge Rusher an OL, but if a decent back falls or last till RD3 we need to go after him. Things still a little unsettled about where we will pick. I believe we need to win often and well for our last five games and evaluate everyone on the roster.

    Call me old school but I don’t want Gruden. The Buc’s don’t have a Tony Dungy built team that he can win with. If he wants back into coaching I am sure owners like Jerry Jones will be interested. While I believe Koetter and Smith need to improve I can’t see another 2 yr Turnover. No one will want to have anything to do with Glazers and The Buc’s. I say build on what we have, add a few more pieces and be patient.

    Every play is designed to score with, players who drop passes, miss assignments, and draw penalties cause questions regarding play calling. QB’s can audible out of plays if the defense shifts, so play calling is not totally on Koetter. I have no problem with him assigning it to another coach, but I am tired of everyone blaming him for player mistakes.

