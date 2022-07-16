For this weekend’s Pewter Report Roundtable, the crew tackles another tough question. This week’s prompt: Which matchup are you most looking forward to watching during Bucs training camp?

Scott Reynolds: Russell Gage vs. Sean Murphy-Bunting

Bucs star receiver Chris Godwin is not expected to be ready to practice at the start of training camp. Godwin is still recovering from ACL knee surgery. But the team is hopeful that he’ll be ready to go by the start of the season on September 11 in Dallas. Godwin plays the important slot receiver position in Tampa Bay’s offense. It’s expected that newcomer Russell Gage and Tyler Johnson will split those reps in camp in his absence. We haven’t seen Gage practice yet, as a soft tissue issue kept him out of the OTAs and mini-camp.

How he fares in the slot and at the Z receiver (flanker) position in camp will be interesting. Gage has a lot of catching up to do in terms of getting his routes down and his timing and rapport with quarterback Tom Brady. If Godwin isn’t ready at the start of the season then Gage will be counted on even more in September. He’s smaller than Johnson is, but wiry strong and tenacious. And Gage is faster and quicker, so he should be able to separate better than Johnson.

Nickel cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting is in a contract year. Outside of making some plays in the 2020 postseason, Murphy-Bunting has underwhelmed over the last two years. He needs a big season to continue his career in training camp. Gage should offer a real test for Murphy-Bunting. His lack of experience in the Bucs offense might initially give SMB the early edge in August. But once he picks it up, Gage’s speed should offer a real test for Murphy-Bunting in the latter stages of camp. All eyes will be on the slot in just a few weeks in Tampa Bay.

Matt Matera: Devin White vs. Leonard Fournette

For starters, we get a matchup of LSU vs. LSU! These two players are good friends so I like the idea that they won’t take it easy on each other. It’s a big year as well for both players, so it’ll be fun to see who gets off to a better start in training camp. These two are going into their third year together as teammates, and we’ll find out if either player will pull something out that we haven’t seen before.

If we’re discussing who needs to have the better year, it’s probably White. He’s still very productive and very talented, but he tends to get in his own way at times. However, White has been very open about improving on his play and has taken measures to get better studying the game and with his workout routine. With Larry Foote moving to inside linebackers coach, I’m expected a big year for the team captain, who made his first Pro Bowl last season.

Fournette got that sought after long term deal he was looking for with a three-year contract. For the first time since joining the Bucs, it’s his job. He doesn’t have to look over his shoulder this year in the running back room. Rachaad White will get playing time, but Fournette is the main guy. There were questions about Fournette’s weight in mini-camp, but I don’t think that’ll be a problem for training camp or in the season. We’re going to get the best version of him, and he can ball out to help the Bucs offense. White and Fournette brings a level of competition that his needed over the summer. It’ll occur on a daily basis.

JC Allen: Luke Goedeke vs. Vita Vea and Akiem Hicks

When the Bucs selected Luke Goedeke in the second round it signaled an open competition for the vacant left guard spot. Veteran Aaron Stinnie will now have to fend off the rookie for the starting spot. While Stinnie has experience at the position and with his fellow linemates, Goedeke is making the transition from right tackle. It’s a path known all too well for past Bucs guards. Ali Marpet and Alex Cappa were both tackles at small schools and transitioned to guard with Tampa Bay. Now Goedeke will try and follow in their footsteps. But he’ll face a challenge neither had to overcome when they made they switch.

Vita Vea and Akiem Hicks.

Dubbed the best defensive tackle duo in the league, Vea and Hicks are going to challenge Goedke right out of the gate. To say these two mountainous men are going to be a real test for the rookie is an understatement. Coming from a small school, it will be important for Goedeke to show he can handle the jump in talent and competition. This matchup is more about Goedeke showing he can be a consistent down-to-down player more than anything. We know what Vea and Hicks are capable of.

Goedeke’s received praise for his ability to grasp the offense quickly. Taking initiative, he’s reached out to recently retired Ali Marpet for advice on making the switch to guard as well. We have yet to see the rookie in pads, so when they come on we’ll have a better idea of where he’s at. One thing is for sure, we’re going to find out real quick just how much of a ‘glass eater’ Goedeke really is.

Bailey Adams: Joe Tryon-Shoyinka vs. Tristan Wirfs

There’s a reason why Tryon-Shoyinka’s name is listed first, as this matchup is more about him than it is Wirfs. Wirfs is established. He earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors in 2021, and he was recently ranked as the No. 2 tackle in the league. Tryon-Shoyinka, on the other hand, is looking to take the next step in 2022. He flashed as a rookie last year, posting four sacks in a rotational role behind Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul. Now, it’s Tryon-Shoyinka’s time to step up as a starter. And there has been no shortage of praise for him this offseason, as he has often been picked as the Bucs’ next big thing/x-factor/breakout star.

Tryon-Shoyinka has a chance to take reps against one of the NFL’s best tackles, which can only make him better. Iron sharpens iron, right? That’s why “best against best” periods are such a fun part of camp. Tampa Bay’s last two first-round picks squaring off for the second straight camp, with one continuing to build a legacy and the other looking to start one. The storylines alone are reason enough to pay attention when Tryon-Shoyinka and Wirfs meet on the practice field.

Both of these guys are big, strong and athletic. Wirfs has handled some of the game’s top pass rushers over the last couple of years, so he’s not going to give Tryon-Shoyinka anything. On the other hand, Tryon-Shoyinka is explosive. He’ll give Wirfs test after test with each and every rep. He has long arms and comes off the ball fast, which gives him a chance to win leverage against Tampa Bay’s right tackle. We’ll see how often we get this matchup vs. a matchup between Barrett and Wirfs. But when it does come to fruition, it’ll be great fun.