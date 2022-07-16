Bucs training camp is drawing near and it’s time to preview the Bucs roster position by position. Pewter Report will break down and examine each roster spot, the players on the depth chart and preview the outlook for the 2022 season.

Next in the Bucs 2022 Camp Preview series we take a look at the interior offensive line.

Interior Offensive Line

What looked like it could be a serious weakness for the Bucs in 2022, quickly became one of the teams biggest strengths. Heading into the offseason Ryan Jensen, Alex Cappa, and Aaron Stinnie were all set to be free agents. To make the situation more dire, Ali Marpet retired. With what looked to be a potential replacement of the entire interior line shifted the moment Tom Brady un-retired.

Jensen quickly re-signed to a three year deal, followed by Aaron Stinnie inking a one year contract. Shortly after that general manager Jason Licht worked his magic and traded for Patriots guard Shaq Mason. With that the interior offensive line was set, or so we thought. When the draft rolled around Licht used draft capital from a previous trade to move up and select more competition in Luke Goedeke. The move signaled an open competition for the starting left guard spot.

The loser of the competition will add to the already strong depth along the interior line. Last year’s third round pick, Robert Hainsey, has transformed his body and will get a crack at the left guard spot as well. Versatile lineman Nick Leverett provides coverage all across the O-line. While back up center/guard John Molchon has spent the last two seasons on the team’s practice squad. The Bucs also have Sadarius Hutcherson and undrafted free agent Curtis Blackwell in the mix.

Ryan Jensen

Jensen is the heart soul of the offensive line, so bringing him back was a key move for the Bucs. After a stellar year, Jensen earned his first Pro-Bowl nod, and was recently ranked as the sixth best interior lineman in the NFL. His physicality and ability to get under opposing players skin set the tone for the line.

Shaq Mason

How Licht was able to pry Mason away from New England for just a fifth round pick is still a mystery. But he provides an automatic upgrade at right guard. Sliding into the starting spot, Mason has graded out as a top five guard in the league over the last two seasons, per Pro Football Focus. He will add an immediate boost the running game, and his experience playing with Brady gives him familiarity with his tendencies in the pocket.

Aaron Stinnie

There’s a very good chance Stinnie wins the starting left guard spot out of camp. His familiarity with his fellow line mates and the system give him a big leg up on the competition. As does his NFL experience. Stinnie was the starting right guard during the Bucs playoff run, winning three straight games including the Super Bowl. He’ll have to stave off the competition from Goedeke and Hainsey, but his experience communicating along the line will be a big advantage in this battle.

Luke Goedeke

The Bucs second round rookie Luke Goedeke has some big shoes to fill. If he’s to win the starting job, he’ll need to acclimate quickly to the speed and power of the NFL game. Unfortunately for him, that means learning on the fly against Vita Vea and Akiem Hicks. Goedeke has drawn early praise from coaches and players alike this offseason. Though when the pads go on, is when we’ll know if this ‘glass eater’ can play up to the level of competition.

Robert Hainsey

Hainsey was the Bucs fourth round pick last year and he spent most of the season learning behind the scenes. This offseason Hainsey has been working on transforming his body, preparing for the competition at left guard. The former college right tackle was trained at center last season. And will give the Bucs versatility to play either interior spot, as well as tackle in a pinch.

Nick Leverett

Leverett offers versatility all across the line. The ‘new Earl Watford’, the second year lineman has seen snaps at every position during camp and preseason competition. Last season he saw extensive snaps at left guard after Marpet left with injury. The 2020 undrafted free agent will enter the fray at left guard, but offers versatility to the O-line room.

John Molchon

Molchon came to the Bucs in 2020 after going undrafted. He’s remained on the practice squad the past two season and offers guard -center versatility. In 2020 Mochon was one of the final players cut in hopes of returning him to the practice squad. He most likely winds up back on the practice squad.

Sadarius Hutcherson

Hutcherson is the true wildcard among the offensive line depth. As an undrafted free agent, he received one of the largest signing bonuses in the league to sign with the Bucs. An early injury in camp wiped out his entire rookie season, but before he went down he looked the part of an NFL lineman. A dominant run blocker, we’ll need to assess where he’s come with his pass blocking before making any assumptions on whether he could sneak on one of the final roster spots. But he is a good bet to return on the practice squad regardless.

Curtis Blackwell

A tackle in college, Blackwell will play guard for the Bucs after signing as an undrafted free agent. He displays a strong anchor and can climb to the second level well, and can mirror interior rushers with good awareness. However, he’s not incredibly athletic and his technique is very raw. He’ll also need to show better consistency in hand placement. He’ll be a candidate for the practice squad.