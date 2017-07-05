PR’s Bucs Franchise Fantasy Draft: Rounds 11-15

Welcome, one and all, to PewterReport.com’s Bucs Franchise Fantasy Draft – boy, that was a mouthful.

To spice up the offseason a bit, and to hopefully make the time between now and training camp go by a little quicker, PewterReport.com’s “Big 3” that consists of publisher Scott Reynolds, editor-in-chief Mark Cook and Bucs beat writer Trevor Sikkema have come up with an exercise that will give all Bucs fans, young and old, something unique to read and follow along with. We set out to see who would draft the best Bucs team of all-time.

The rule of the Bucs Franchise Draft are simple. Each owner/GM will get one pick per round in an order that numbers in a snake style (meaning if you have the last pick of the current round you also get the first pick of the next round, etc.). Any player who played for the Buccaneers at any point in their career is up for grabs, but who you are selecting is the type of player they were as Buccaneers. That means players like Steve Young or Bo Jackson wouldn’t do your team any good. There can be some potential and chemistry assumed with different players playing from different eras, but most of what you’re drafting is from what we’ve seen these players do as Tampa Bay Buccaneers. New offseason additions like wide receiver DeSean Jackson, defensive tackle Chris Baker and tight end O.J. Howard were drafted – but only on potential.

Before the draft, at a top secret location, the three drew numbers and the order of the draft came out:

Mark Cook Trevor Sikkema Scott Reynolds

Each owner/GM had to build their complete starting offense, defense, and also draft a kicker, punter and a special teams return specialist, so there were 25 picks in total. Each offense had to include two wide receivers, two running backs, one tight end, one quarterback and a center, two guards and two tackles, and each defense had to include two safeties, two corners, three linebackers, and four defensive linemen – no getting fancy with schemes. The three owners/GMs also selected a head coach from the Bucs history as well, and those selections will be revealed on Saturday at the conclusion of this PewterReport.com Bucs Franchise Fantasy Draft.

The draft will be divided into five days with five rounds being announced each day on PewterReport.com. On Saturday, the three Bucs fantasy draft teams will be listed side-by-side-by-side for you to view and vote on. We want our PewterReport.com readers in Pewter Nation to select which Pewter Reporter drafted the ultimate Bucs fantasy team.

With rounds 1-5 , and rounds 6-10 already in place, let’s take a look at Day 3 and see how each owner built off their offensive and defensive selections from days one and two.

ROUND 11

OLB Hugh Green – Cook RB Doug Martin – Sikkema RT Demar Dotson – Reynolds

ROUND 12

LT Donovan Smith – Reynolds OLB Broderick Thomas – Sikkema DE Greg Spires – Cook

ROUND 13

DE Chidi Ahanotu – Cook RB LeGarrette Blount – Sikkema RB Ricky Bell – Reynolds

ROUND 14

DT Brad Culpepper – Reynolds OLB Shelton Quarles – Sikkema DT Anthony “Booger McFarland – Cook

ROUND 15

CB Cedric Brown – Cook S Tanard Jackson – Sikkema S Dwight Smith – Reynolds

With more than half of their rosters in place, let’s see what each owner had to say about their team after Day 3.