PR’s Bucs Franchise Fantasy Draft: Rounds 16-20

Welcome, one and all, to PewterReport.com’s Bucs Franchise Fantasy Draft – boy, that was a mouthful.

To spice up the offseason a bit, and to hopefully make the time between now and training camp go by a little quicker, PewterReport.com’s “Big 3” that consists of publisher Scott Reynolds, editor-in-chief Mark Cook and Bucs beat writer Trevor Sikkema have come up with an exercise that will give all Bucs fans, young and old, something unique to read and follow along with. We set out to see who would draft the best Bucs team of all-time.

The rule of the Bucs Franchise Draft are simple. Each owner/GM will get one pick per round in an order that numbers in a snake style (meaning if you have the last pick of the current round you also get the first pick of the next round, etc.). Any player who played for the Buccaneers at any point in their career is up for grabs, but who you are selecting is the type of player they were as Buccaneers. That means players like Steve Young or Bo Jackson wouldn’t do your team any good. There can be some potential and chemistry assumed with different players playing from different eras, but most of what you’re drafting is from what we’ve seen these players do as Tampa Bay Buccaneers. New offseason additions like wide receiver DeSean Jackson, defensive tackle Chris Baker and tight end O.J. Howard were drafted – but only on potential.

Before the draft, at a top secret location, the three drew numbers and the order of the draft came out:

Mark Cook Trevor Sikkema Scott Reynolds

Each owner/GM had to build their complete starting offense, defense, and also draft a kicker, punter and a special teams return specialist, so there were 25 picks in total. Each offense had to include two wide receivers, two running backs, one tight end, one quarterback and a center, two guards and two tackles, and each defense had to include two safeties, two corners, three linebackers, and four defensive linemen – no getting fancy with schemes. The three owners/GMs also selected a head coach from the Bucs history as well, and those selections will be revealed on Saturday at the conclusion of this PewterReport.com Bucs Franchise Fantasy Draft.

The draft will be divided into five days with five rounds being announced each day on PewterReport.com. On Saturday, the three Bucs fantasy draft teams will be listed side-by-side-by-side for you to view and vote on. We want our PewterReport.com readers in Pewter Nation to select which Pewter Reporter drafted the ultimate Bucs fantasy team.

We are three days into draft week with rounds 1-5 , rounds 6-10 and rounds 11-15 all on the board. Now’s the time to really find those diamonds in the history books, including a Super Bowl MVP who was still out there.

ROUND 16

S Dexter Jackson – Reynolds MLB Barrett Ruud – Sikkema DT Chris Baker – Cook

ROUND 17

CB Brent Grimes – Cook TE O.J. Howard – Sikkema TE Cameron Brate – Reynolds

ROUND 18

G Ali Marpet – Reynolds G Davin Joseph – Sikkema C Joe Hawley – Cook

ROUND 19

G J.R. Sweezy – Cook RT Charley Hannah – Sikkema G Frank Middleton – Reynolds

ROUND 20

KR Karl Williams – Reynolds G Ian Beckles – Sikkema S Mark Cotney – Cook

Some big-name players off the board, and also some players who have yet to even record a down in a Bucs uniform. See how each owner/GM defends their draft hauls from Day 4.