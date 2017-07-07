PR’s Bucs Franchise Fantasy Draft: Rounds 21-25

Welcome, one and all, to PewterReport.com’s Bucs Franchise Fantasy Draft – boy, that was a mouthful.

To spice up the offseason a bit, and to hopefully make the time between now and training camp go by a little quicker, PewterReport.com’s “Big 3” that consists of publisher Scott Reynolds, editor-in-chief Mark Cook and Bucs beat writer Trevor Sikkema have come up with an exercise that will give all Bucs fans, young and old, something unique to read and follow along with. We set out to see who would draft the best Bucs team of all-time.

The rule of the Bucs Franchise Draft are simple. Each owner/GM will get one pick per round in an order that numbers in a snake style (meaning if you have the last pick of the current round you also get the first pick of the next round, etc.). Any player who played for the Buccaneers at any point in their career is up for grabs, but who you are selecting is the type of player they were as Buccaneers. That means players like Steve Young or Bo Jackson wouldn’t do your team any good. There can be some potential and chemistry assumed with different players playing from different eras, but most of what you’re drafting is from what we’ve seen these players do as Tampa Bay Buccaneers. New offseason additions like wide receiver DeSean Jackson, defensive tackle Chris Baker and tight end O.J. Howard were drafted – but only on potential.

Before the draft, at a top secret location, the three drew numbers and the order of the draft came out:

Mark Cook Trevor Sikkema Scott Reynolds

Each owner/GM had to build their complete starting offense, defense, and also draft a kicker, punter and a special teams return specialist, so there were 25 picks in total. Each offense had to include two wide receivers, two running backs, one tight end, one quarterback and a center, two guards and two tackles, and each defense had to include two safeties, two corners, three linebackers, and four defensive linemen – no getting fancy with schemes. The three owners/GMs also selected a head coach from the Bucs history as well, and those selections will be revealed on Saturday at the conclusion of this PewterReport.com Bucs Franchise Fantasy Draft.

The draft will be divided into five days with five rounds being announced each day on PewterReport.com. On Saturday, the three Bucs fantasy draft teams will be listed side-by-side-by-side for you to view and vote on. We want our PewterReport.com readers in Pewter Nation to select which Pewter Reporter drafted the ultimate Bucs fantasy team.

Now into the final day, with rounds 1-5 , rounds 6-10, rounds 11-15, and rounds 16-20 official and on the depth charts, it’s time to round out the rosters with our final five selections.

ROUND 21

G George Yarno – Cook S Jermaine Phillips – Sikkema C Mayberry – Reynolds

ROUND 22

DE Noah Spence – Reynolds K Martin Gramatica – Sikkema LT Roman Oben – Cook

ROUND 23

P Bryan Anger – Cook C Jeff Faine – Sikkema K Connor Barth – Reynolds

ROUND 24

QB Brad Johnson – Reynolds KR Micheal Spurlock – Sikkema KR Clifton Smith – Cook

ROUND 25

K Michael Husted – Cook P Josh Bidwell – Sikkema P Tom Tupa – Reynolds

With all of the picks in, let’s see what each owner/GM had to say about their final selections, starting with Mark Cook.