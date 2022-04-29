According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are eyeing two different defensive tackles with the 33rd pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Those two players are Travis Jones of the University of Connecticut and Logan Hall of the University of Houston.

Among the strong possibilities for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 33 overall, barring any trade scenarios: @UHCougarFB defensive lineman Logan Hall and @UConnHuskies defensive tackle Travis Jones @PFN365 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 29, 2022

Jones, a 6’4-325 pound defensive tackle, was ranked third among all defensive tackles in Dane Brugler’s “The Beast”. His biggest strengths lie in his ability to eat up blocks and clog running lanes. Jones was a three-year starter at UConn where he recorded 133 tackles, 19 tackles for a loss, and 8.5 sacks.

Hall started 23 of 46 games played over four years at Houston. There he registered 99 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovered. Hall’s athletic profile is much leaner, as he is 2 inches taller and 40 pounds lighter than Jones. Most people believe Hall will need to add mass to his frame at the next level, which it appears he can do. Hall’s tape shows a better ability to rush the passer, but he is not as adept as Jones at stopping the run game.

The Bucs have a definite need along their interior defensive line. Currently on the roster is Vita Vea, Will Gholston, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, Patrick O’Conner, and Benning Potoa’e. Ndamukong Suh and Steve McLendon, who were both a part of the team’s 2021 team are currently free agents. Look for the team to add to this position group before the end of the draft. And according to Aaron Wilson it could be with the Bucs’ first pick tonight.