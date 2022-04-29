The 33rd pick that the Bucs acquired is highly sought after. According to Josina Anderson, there’s been at least one team that has called the Bucs about a trade, but they’ve declined the offer.

Meanwhile, I just heard about one offer the Tampa Bay #Bucs rejected so far, from a league source. I have no qualms with the prospect they like. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 29, 2022

The Bucs just acquired the first pick of the second round after trading their 27th overall pick to the Jaguars. Getting on the clock to start the second round is a coveted pick since you get to reset the entire draft board on day two.

One of the rumors floating out there is that a team could trade up to draft Liberty quarterback Malik Willis. The Seahawks and Vikings have been mentioned as potential suitors.

The Bucs already have two picks in the second round. It’s still possible that they could move back again and just didn’t like the trade that was presented to them. That way they can acquire even more assets to add valuable depth.

Tampa Bay currently have picks 33, 60, 91, 106, 133, 180, 248 and 261. They received 33, 106 and 180 form their last trade.

If the Bucs were to stay in their spot, potential picks could be defensive tackles Logan Hall or Travis Jones. Tight end Trey McBride is another possibility.

