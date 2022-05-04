On February 28th, it was announced the Bucs were selected to play the first ever game in Munich, Germany. But until today, their opponent has been a mystery. We knew when they would be playing the game, but not the team they would face. Now, according to The Athletic’s Michael Shawn-Dugar, the Seattle Seahawks will be the Bucs’ Week 10 opponent in Germany.

The #Seahawks are expected to be announced as Tampa Bay’s opponent for their Nov. 13 game in Munich during the NFL’s international games schedule release tomorrow morning, I’m told. Seahawks have a big following in Germany. Fitting they part of the 1st regular-season game there — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) May 4, 2022

The Bucs were able to protect one home game for the 2022 season. At the NFL Annual meeting, COO Brian Ford revealed the game they chose to protect, keeping their matchup against the Green Bay Packers in Tampa Bay. It was speculated the Germany game would be against the Chiefs. However, moving a marquee matchup out of the states would have been a surprise.

Instead, the Bucs will face the Seahawks. Seattle is currently in rebuilding mode after trading Russell Wilson this offseason. Tampa Bay should be heavily favored.

In December, the Bucs were given access to a new International Home Marketing Area in Germany. Three other teams, including the Carolina Panthers, Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will also share the market. Tampa Bay Owner/Co-Chairman Joel Glazer said the organization was looking forward to making history by playing the first ever regular season game in Germany.

“We look forward to participating in the first regular season NFL game in Munich, Germany later this fall as part of the International Series,” Glazer said. “This historic game will play a crucial role in the NFL’s efforts to grow its international footprint. It will also allow us to directly engage NFL fans in Germany.”