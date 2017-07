We all know that Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard is a man of many talents, but I bet singing was not one of the first you’d name.

Well, thanks to quarterback Jameis Winston’s Instagram, it’s a “talent” we got to hear for ourselves as Howard wished cornerback Jude Adjei-Barimah a happy 25th birthday – also looking like a spartan from the movie 300 while he did it.