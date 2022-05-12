There might be a difference in the tempo at training camp for the Bucs this season. It could be one of the first differences we see in how practice is ran by new head coach Todd Bowles versus Bruce Arians’ approach.

Bowles is a defensive-minded coach. While there won’t be a complete overhaul of the camp practices, a few optics will be noticeable. According to quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen, there may be some things in camp that get ramped up.

“I think a lot of things are going to stay awful similar,” Christensen said. “As soon as you have a defensive coach you can count on more competition drills, more best-on-best. I could see us doing a little more of that and kind of get the speed up. An offensive coach, we tend to protect our guys a little bit more.

“Defensive guys are a little more, ‘Hey, let’s be aggressive in this preparation.’ So I would picture that happening. I would picture an emphasis – and not that B.A. didn’t, because he did – on toughness, running the ball and stopping the run. Anytime you have a defensive head coach we would all say that there would be a strong emphasis on those things that defensive coaches value so highly – toughness, running and stopping the run.”

We’ll get our first glimpse of how Bowles will run practices in Tampa Bay starting this Friday with Bucs rookie mini-camp. The OTAs and mandatory mini-camp will follow in late May and early June.

Bucs training camp will start the last week of July and last the entire moth of August. Three preseason games will be mixed in, as well as joint practices in Tennessee.

The 2022 NFL regular season begins on Thursday, September 8. The Bucs could either play on Sunday, September 11 or Monday, September 12.