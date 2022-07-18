Bucs players and fans are quite familiar with the confines of Raymond James Stadium. Everyone loves the pirate ship in the north end zone. It gives a fun and specific presence to the stadium that can’t be found anywhere else in the league.

Even the firing of the cannons, which can go off at any moment and still scare the daylights out of people, is a well known commodity.

But for the Bucs 2022 rookie class, this is a new look for the majority of them that didn’t come to Raymond James Stadium in their college career.

The Bucs set up a number of team-building activities to help get them more immersed into being an NFL player. As part of a video with team reporter Casey Phillips, much of this was documented in a video. It culminated with the rookies setting foot in Raymond James Stadium for the first time.

A couple of players, including offensive guard and Luke Goedeke and running back Rachaad White, spoke on a microphone in the middle of the field to hear the acoustics of the stadium.

Rookies Looking For Playing Time

Goedeke and White will be in competition at their respective positions in training camp. Their hope is to earn an opportunity for playing time on the field. Meanwhile, 33rd overall pick, Logan Hall, seems to be already set in the rotation of defensive tackles to get a portion of the snaps. This won’t be his first time at Ray-Jay, though, as the University Houston played against USF here last season.

The Bucs went 8-2 at home last season in both the regular season and playoffs. That was the best home record in franchise history. They will look to have a similar type of success this year with this draft class added to the roster.

You can watch the full video of Phillips and the Bucs rookies here.