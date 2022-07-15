Shortly after Bucs quarterback Tom Brady unretired, it was announced that he had signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox Sports as a broadcaster. It took many by surprise, as they had never thought of the star quarterback in that role.

While the deal was announced after he returned to football, Brady said in a recent interview with Variety, that Fox approached him after the 2021 season.

“They approached me after the season. And there’s a lot of history that I have with Fox. I spoke with their executives, and I really had to evaluate if that’s what I wanted to commit to,” Brady said. “I have a very unique perspective on football and how it should be played, and what good plays look like and what bad plays look like. Feel like I can still have a great impact on the game. I could stay in the game, doing what I love to do, talking about this incredible sport.”

Fox wasn’t the only network to pitch Brady the opportunity, with ESPN tossing its hat into the ring as well. But his relationship with Fox ultimately led to his decision to accept that offer. It wasn’t an easy decision for the future Hall of Famer, who had multiple opportunities presented before him.

“Initially, I told them I didn’t want to do it,” Brady said. “There was a lot of different emotions. I couldn’t make the decision from the place where I needed to be. For the first time, I was a free agent in life. It’s different than being a free agent in football when one of 31 teams can come after you. I had lots of different people say, “You’re free now; we’d love to have you involved” — in different parts of football, broadcasting, business and finance.”

Brady Will Remain Authentic In The Booth

Brady isn’t going to change his voice or the way he analyzes things he sees on the field as a broadcaster. Though, as a 22-year veteran of the game, there isn’t much Brady hasn’t seen. He says he’ll be critical when it calls for it, but will also have no problem giving credit where it’s due.

“I’m there to support,” Brady said. “I’m there to inform. I have a great knowledge of the game. And I also have very high expectations of what players and coaches should do in the field. I’ll have no problem being critical of things that I disagree with, and I’ll have no problem praising things that are exceptional.”

Of course, Brady’s return to football put things on hold with broadcasting, but he said executives at Fox Sports were OK with his decision. Brady will join the broadcast booth when he is done with his playing career. However, even if his season with the Bucs ends early, don’t expect to see him calling games in the playoffs. His focus is solely on winning another championship.

With Brady saying he’s year-to-year on when he’ll officially retire, there’s a possibility his new role with Fox might be delayed longer than this season. However, Brady told Variety he’s closer to the end, putting the likelihood of him playing past this season in doubt.

“Obviously, there’s a chance,” Brady said. “But I’m very close to the end.”