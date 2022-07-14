With Rob Gronkowski’s retirement, the Bucs are thin on experience at the tight end position. That might change soon, as ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Thursday evening that Tampa Bay has interest in veteran Kyle Rudolph, who remains a free agent.

Free agent tight end Kyle Rudolph has interest from multiple teams ahead of training camp. The #Bucs have been involved, I'm told, and a reunion with the #Vikings is not off the table. This situation should crystallize some time before camps open. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 14, 2022

Rudolph’s name was immediately floated in connection with the Bucs as a veteran replacement for Gronkowski last month. The 11-year veteran most recently played with the Giants, posting 26 catches for 257 yards (9.9 avg.) and one touchdown in 16 games (13 starts) last year.

Before his one-year stint with the Giants, he spent 10 years with the Vikings. During his time in Minnesota, he totaled 453 catches for 4,488 yards (9.9 avg) and 48 touchdowns. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2012 and 2017.

What Would Rudolph Add To The Bucs’ Tight End Room?

There’s no denying that Rudolph would be a valuable veteran presence for Tampa Bay’s tight end group. Cameron Brate is currently the only experienced player the team has at the position. Rookies Cade Otton, Ko Kieft, JJ Howland and Ben Beise are also in the mix, as is longtime practice squad member Codey McElroy.

Rudolph will be 33 in November, so he’s definitely nearing the end of his pro career. With that said, it’s fair to wonder how much he has left in the tank. His 2021 season wasn’t especially impressive. He earned a 63.5 overall grade from Pro Football Focus while grading out with a 63.4 receiving grade. His 62.9 pass-blocking grade is a far cry from Gronkowski’s 70.1 mark, but his 59.5 run-blocking grade is a bit better than Gronkowski’s 51.4. It goes without saying that his receiving numbers are a step down from what the Bucs got out of Gronk last year, too.

Whether the Bucs sign Rudolph or not, it’s worth monitoring whether they make any moves at the tight end position. Gronkowski reaffirmed his retirement earlier this week, so Tampa Bay now faces a decision. Does the team stand pat and wait to see if Otton or another tight end emerges during training camp? Or will a move be made before the team gets back together in a couple of weeks? Stay tuned.