Now that the NFL Scouting Combine has come and gone, it’s time to get to the busiest time of the draft calendar, the pro days.

Here are some important things to note about the up coming schedule. Western Michigan wide receiver Corey Davis will not be participating at his school’s pro day. Instead, he’ll be holding his own pro day in April. Washington wide receiver John Ross said he won’t be running drills at Washington’s pro day (duh), but he will go through on-the-field workouts. And, finally, Michigan’s pro day will be closed to the public and will not have any media coverage, so finding out the results of that may take some time.

Over the next month, PewterReport.com is going to cover all of the major pro days with a Bucs-centric recap of player perfromances the team could be interested in. As each pro day passes, an article will be published under the draft on the main page tab as well as here in the updated table below.

2017 Pro Day Schedule