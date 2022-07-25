Bucs rookies and quarterbacks have reported, and training camp kicks off on Wednesday. Pewter Report has previewed the Bucs roster position-by-position, and now it’s time for me to take a stab at a 53-man roster position. Keep in mind that the Bucs could return a significant amount of players to the practice squad with the expansion to 16 spots, which can include six veterans.

Quarterbacks – 3

Tom Brady

Blaine Gabbert

Kyle Trask

Analysis: The Bucs quarterback room is set. While there’s a chance Trask could unseat Gabbert as the number two, the team will likely go with the experienced option behind Brady. Last season Trask was inactive for every game. So it will be interesting to see if he is active for any games this season to receive mop-up duty.

Running Backs – 4

Leonard Fournette

Rachaad White

Ke’Shawn Vaughn

Giovani Bernard

Analysis: There’s an outside chance Bernard doesn’t make the roster, but I doubt the Bucs go into the season with just three backs on the roster. White is going to challenge Vaughn for the top backup spot, but it will come down to how well he does in pass protection. That’s an area Vaughn has shown improvement at over his two years. Yet White should see action due to his versatility and receiving skills, which could push Bernard down the depth chart.

Wide Receivers – 7

Mike Evans

Chris Godwin

Russell Gage

Tyler Johnson

Cyril Grayson, Jr.

Jaelon Darden

Deven Thompkins

Analysis: The top three in Evans, Gage and Godwin are lock, but behind them it’s a free-for-all. Johnson did not impress with the opportunity he had last year, as he was more of a possession-type receiver. Grayson was ascending last season before an injury sidelined him. He already has Brady’s trust, and with a good camp he has an opportunity to carve out a role on offense.

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but Darden has impressed in the offseason. He’s processing the offense faster this year with a full comprehension of the playbook. The former fourth-round pick has a good chance of making the roster. Thompkins, a mini-camp standout, can help in a variety of ways and caught the attention of teammates and head coach Todd Bowles. If he can keep that consistency through camp he could make the roster over someone like Scotty Miller or Breshad Perriman.

Tight Ends – 3

Cam Brate

Kyle Rudolph

Cade Otton



Analysis: The signing of Rudolph likely pushes Ko Kieft out of a roster spot. Rudolph brings veteran experience to a roster that was lacking it and is a more accomplished blocker than Brate. Although Brate has the trust of Brady and should be a weapon in the passing game especially in the Red Zone. Otton is the wild card. The rookie was medically cleared for training camp, but will need to show he has a firm grasp of the playbook and consistency going up against the Bucs defense in camp.

Offensive Line – 9

Donovan Smith

Tristan Wirfs

Ryan Jensen

Shaq Mason

Aaron Stinnie

Fred Johnson

Luke Goedeke

Nick Leverett

Robert Hainsey

Analysis: With the four of the five starting spots set, all eyes will be on the battle for the starting left guard spot. Stinnie has the inside edge, but the Bucs brought in competition through the draft in Goedeke. Hainsey has been working hard all offseason to transform his body. Whoever loses out on the starting spot will provide excellent depth along the offensive line. Leverett offers the most versatility of the lineman on the roster and is capable of playing all five spots. Josh Wells is the odd man out in this scenario, due to Johnson’s youth and versatility to play both tackle and guard.

Defensive Line – 6

Will Gholston

Vita Vea

Akiem Hicks

Logan Hall

Rakeem Nunez-Roches

Pat O’Connor



Analysis: The Bucs added speed and athleticism to their defensive line with acquisition of Akiem Hicks and draft pick Logan Hall. However, with both additions the team didn’t lose anything against the run. Expect an uptick in snaps for Vea, who is coming off his first Pro Bowl berth. Gholston continues his role as a do-it-all, lunch-pail lineman. While Nunez-Roches and O’Connor are valuable reserves, with the latter a core special teams player.

Outside Linebacker – 5

Shaquil Barrett

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

Anthony Nelson

Cam Gill

Elijah Ponder*

Analysis: This is the one spot on the roster where I don’t think the Bucs are done in terms of personnel. Even with the signing of Rudolph, Tampa Bay should still have plenty of money left over to bring in a veteran edge rusher. Barrett is returning to the right side where had some of his best production in Bowles defense. Tryon-Shoyinka will need to prove he can be a difference-maker out the gate. While Nelson will look to continue to build off last season in a rotational role. Ponder gets the final spot for now, but expect a veteran edge rusher at some point.

Inside Linebacker – 4

Devin White

Lavonte David

K.J. Britt

Grant Stuard



Analysis: This position on the roster is pretty cut and dry. David and White return as the starters and will look to have bounce back seasons, after not producing numbers they expect of themselves. Britt impressed during offseason camps and will need to take the next step in his development as the top reserve at linebacker. Stuard was a special teams maven last season and will look to excel in that role while trying to carve out a specialty role on defense.

Cornerback – 5

Carlton Davis III

Jamel Dean

Sean Murphy-Bunting

Dee Delaney

Zyon McCollum

Analysis: Davis and Dean are locks to make the roster, as is fifth-round rookie McCollum. The Murphy-Bunting slot experiment might be over and he could be competing for a spot on the outside. An injury sidelined him for most of the season last year, but he hasn’t shown the progress the Bucs have hoped for. Delaney surprised many by making the roster out of camp last season and has impressed during the offseason. If the team wants more depth, they could choose to keep the versatile Ross Cockrell or undrafted free agent Kyler McMichael if he has a good camp.

Safety – 4

Antoine Winfield, Jr.

Mike Edwards

Keanu Neal

Logan Ryan

Analysis: The safety room is pretty much set with the top four on the roster. After receiving his first Pro Bowl nod, Winfield should continue his progression as one of the top young safeties in the game. Edwards finally get his shot as a starter after three years as a rotational player. Ryan has the versatility to line up all over the defensive backfield, and should see his fair share of snaps in the slot. While Neal is a strong run defender and the hardest hitter in the room. If the Bucs keep five safeties, Troy Warner is a name to watch.

Specialists – 3

P Jake Camarda

LS Zach Triner

K Jose Borregales

Analysis: The drafting of Camarda effectively signaled the end for veteran punter Bradley Pinion. Carmada will not be charged with punting, but handling kickoffs and holding duties on field goals. Triner is back on a two-year deal to handle the long snapping duties, a role he has been stellar at. The surprise here is Borregales beating out incumbent kicker Ryan Succop. While Succop has been consistent from within 40 yards, he is limited by his lack of distance on kicks. Borregales was protected by the Bucs all season last year, and with a consistent camp has a real shot at winning the job.