It’s been quite the offseason for the Bucs. Retirements, unretirements, a coaching change, and a busy free agency period have everyone extremely intrigued about what’s to come in the third (and maybe final?) year of the Tom Brady era in Tampa.

Thankfully, “rankings season” is nearly over. Training camp is coming up in a couple of weeks, and because of Tampa Bay’s crazy offseason, there is no shortage of hot topics to keep in mind when the Bucs return to the AdventHealth Training Center. NFL.com’s Bobby Kownack put together a comprehensive NFC South camp preview this week, and he detailed four subplots to pay attention to for each team. There’s a lot to dive into for the Falcons, Panthers and Saints. But it’s the Bucs who are the defending division champions. And it’s the Bucs who are the most interesting team among the four. So, what were Kownack’s four subplots for Tampa Bay?

A Change In Leadership At The Top

In any other offseason, the Bucs going through a coaching change probably would’ve been their No. 1 storyline. But the coaching transition has company, with Tom Brady retiring and unretiring being one of the biggest stories in the entire NFL over the last six months. Still, a change in leadership is significant for any team. And for a team with legitimate Super Bowl hopes, it’s even bigger. Bruce Arians, who won Super Bowl LV with the Bucs just two seasons ago, stepped down and stepped into a front office role. That opened up the chance for him to pass a championship contender to his hand-chosen successor, Todd Bowles. And that’s where Kownack focuses for his first subplot. Here’s what he had to say about Bowles’ first camp:

“Todd Bowles may be inheriting the most Super Bowl-ready team for a coach in his first year since Barry Switzer with the mid-’90s Cowboys. The cupboard is overflowing compared to what Bowles had to work with during four largely unsuccessful years as Jets head coach in 2015-18, but it also means outsized expectations. The good news is that most of the organizational pieces are still in place — even Bruce Arians remains in a quasi-advisory role. Any changes to the team’s approach will be tweaks rather than transformational, but the differences under the new Bowles era will still start to take root during camp.”

During OTAs and mini-camp, it was made clear that there won’t be any massive procedural changes from what the team did under Arians. But seeing Bowles lead camp as the head coach will be a change. And it’ll definitely be interesting to see how he and the Bucs handle the major expectations on their shoulders.

The Return Of Brady For Year 23

The main storyline that has been threaded between every other storyline this offseason is Tom Brady and his return for a 23rd NFL season. For 40 days, it looked like the Bucs — and the league — would have to step into life without the greatest of all time. Brady retired on Feb. 1, signaling the end of a brief but outstanding era for Tampa Bay. It looked like the team would have to move on and go with Blaine Gabbert, Kyle Trask or Secret Option C at the quarterback position in 2022. But then, just before free agency began, everything changed again. Bucs general manager Jason Licht and then-head coach Bruce Arians maintained that they would keep the light on for Brady. On March 13, the 44-year-old quarterback announced his comeback. Here’s what Kownack had to say about Brady in Bucs camp:

“All eyes will be on Tom Brady as his 23rd season gets underway. His ability to keep his mind and body ready season after grueling season is legendary, but this year’s break had a little more flair than the usual avocado ice cream. Brady retired in February, unretired in March and then reached a mega-deal in May to become Fox Sports’ lead NFL analyst whenever he has a retirement that sticks. The greatest to ever do it will turn 45 on Aug. 3 and is clearly allowing himself a peek beyond the curtain, but if he says he’s all in, we’d be fools to believe he can’t reach the mountaintop again … right?!”

This season will be fascinating for Brady and the Bucs. The seven-time Super Bowl champion will turn 45 early in camp. He’s back to go for an eighth ring — and a second in three years with Tampa Bay. He recently said he knows he doesn’t have much time left in the league. And he may not even play beyond this year. So, it’s time to go out the right way. The goal will be another championship. If he can get to the Super Bowl and win it again, you can bet he’ll walk away on top. Bucs fans can only hope that’s what’s on the horizon for their quarterback and favorite team.

Question Marks For The Bucs At The Tight End Position

Retirements were a huge theme for the Bucs this offseason. Brady’s came first, but it didn’t last. The most recent retirement came just last month, and its effects remain to be seen. Rob Gronkowski — somewhat surprisingly — decided against a return for another season. And it sure sounds like he’ll stay on the sidelines for good this time. So, how does Tampa Bay move forward? It has Cameron Brate leading the tight end group, but he’s the only veteran in the room. Outside of him, the Bucs have fourth-round pick Cade Otton and sixth-round pick Ko Kieft in the mix. There’s also undrafted free agents JJ Howland and Ben Beise. Longtime practice squad member Codey McElroy will get a shot to make the roster as well. But will the team add another veteran? Kownack asks the same question:

“Most figured Rob Gronkowski would follow the leader when Brady unretired, and while some still believe he’ll return if Brady calls, Gronk insists he’s “done with football.” That leaves Cameron Brate leading a TE group otherwise composed of two rookies (Cade Otton, Ko Kieft) and a career practice squad player (Codey McElroy) with one regular-season reception. Tampa Bay will likely explore veteran options such as Eric Ebron, Kyle Rudolph or Jared Cook before Week 1 begins.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported earlier this week that the Bucs have interest in veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph. But it’ll be interesting to see what Tampa Bay decides to do at the position. Do they see what they have in Otton and Kieft after investing draft capital in them? Do Howland, Beise or McElroy go from longshot to 53-man roster member? The Bucs might want to see what they have with these guys in training camp, then decide on a potential signing. And there’s always the off chance that they head into the season viewing Gronk as a safety blanket — however unlikely it is that he returns.

A True Look At The Bucs’ Rebuilt Trenches

Sometimes lost in the shuffle of Brady, Arians and Gronkowski’s retirements is the fact that 2021 Pro Bowl guard Ali Marpet hung up his cleats this offseason as well. That leaves a massive hole on the left side of Tampa Bay’s offensive line. Marpet was the definition of consistency during his seven-year career. The Bucs never had to question what they were going to get from the Hobart man on any given gameday. Replacing him is difficult enough, but the team is also replacing Alex Cappa on the right side. He left to sign with Cincinnati in free agency, but Licht acted quickly to find his replacement. He traded a fifth-round pick to New England for Shaq Mason, who is widely viewed as an upgrade. And on the other side of the trenches, there’s just as much turnover. Here’s the last bit from Kownack:

“Championship teams are built from the inside out, and inside happens to be where the Buccaneers are seeing the most turnover. Tampa Bay will have two new starting guards — presumably Shaq Mason, who is familiar with keeping Brady upright from their days in New England, and second-rounder Luke Goedeke. Meanwhile, on the other side of the trenches, the Buccaneers are hoping the oft-injured Akiem Hicks has enough motor left to replace Ndamukong Suh’s 55 starts (including playoffs) since 2019. If the shuffled lines can jell, the Bucs have enough skill-player talent to take care of the rest.”

Mason being able to step right in for Cappa is huge. That leaves just one open spot on the offensive line to figure out. Who will emerge as the best option to play alongside Donovan Smith? Aaron Stinnie comes into camp with the experience, but the Bucs spent a second-round pick on Central Michigan’s Luke Goedeke. Robert Hainsey has an outside shot as well. Now, on the other side of the line, the Bucs will get their first proper look at replacing Ndamukong Suh. Much is expected of top 2022 draft pick Logan Hall, additionally the team brought in veteran Akiem Hicks. How will the new-look defensive line come together in camp? What will it be like when that defensive line lines up against the rebuilt offensive line? We’ll soon find out.