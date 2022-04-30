We’ve identified the Bucs Best Bets in the draft, here we’ll take a look at some of the names they could add in the frenzy that is undrafted free agency.

QB Chris Oladokun South Dakota State – RS Senior – 6-1, 213, 4.70

While the Bucs’ quarterback room appears to be set, adding competition and youth is never a bad idea. Teams should always be in the business of developing quarterbacks. Even if it’s just to serve as a backup. The team brought in Tampa Bay native Chris Oladokun in during their local workouts and he could fit that developmental role. He was also a Bucs Best Bet if they elect to draft a quarterback in the latter rounds.

Oladokun doesn’t have the prototypical build the Bucs look for, though he is athletic build and good arm strength, able to make all NFL throws. He can beat teams through the air showing good zip, ball placement and touch on his passes. And on the ground, can buy time in the pocket or churn out yards when needed. While he shows good ability to read the field, he will need to work on his decision making and pre and post snap recognition. His accuracy can be streaky at times, and he’ll need work to refine his technique. Olakdokun passed for 3,165 yards with 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions to go with 166 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in his final season.

The Bucs could also look at Southeastern Louisiana’s Cole Kelley if he goes undrafted.

RB Malik Davis Florida – RS Senior – 5-10, 210, 4.65

The Bucs selected Arizona State running back Rachaad White in the third round at pick No. 91 on Day 2 of the draft. However, if they are looking to bring in someone to develop on the practice squad, they could look to the undrafted pool. Florida’s Malik Davis was brought in during their local workouts. The former Gator projects as a change-of-pace and third-down back at the next level.

Davis shows good vision as a runner and is sharp and decisive with his cuts. He has very good hands, tracks the ball well, and has experience lining up wide. Outside of his 40 time, he tested well at his pro day, especially in his broad and vertical jumps. Davis is a north-south runner between the tackles. He’s not a real physical back and can be stymied by contact. Davis doesn’t display real elusiveness and his pass protecting will need to improve at the next level. He finished his career at Florida with 1,470 yards rushing with eight touchdowns, adding 70 receptions for 726 yards and two scores.

If they are looking for speed and strength at the position they could consider is Rutgers Isaiah Pacheco, whom they met with at the NFL Scouting Combine.

WR Isaiah Weston Northern Iowa – RS Senior – 6-4, 214, 4.42

The Bucs could still take a wide receiver in the mid rounds of draft, but it looks unlikely. If they don’t select one in round seven, Isaiah Weston would be a great grab for them as an undrafted free agent. Weston projects as a number four or five wide receiver in the NFL with his size and speed combination. He was the last selection in Pewter Report’s final Bucs 7-round mock draft as well.

Weston is a legitimate deep threat at the next level. He displays good ability to track the ball, shows quickness off the line and working through jams, and creates good separation. He’s a willing blocker and averaged nearly 23 yards per catch over the four seasons he played. Though Weston has struggled with drops in traffic, isn’t consistent in his contested catch ability and is far from a polished product. There will be an adjustment period to stiffer competition coming from the FCS level and he will also be 25 years old as a rookie. He had 37 receptions for 883 yards and five touchdowns his final season.

The Bucs could also look at Massachusetts Eric Collins, whom they brought in for a local visit.

TE Austin Allen Nebraska – RS Senior – 6-8, 253, 4.83

It’s expected the Bucs will address tight end on Day 3, but Jason Licht has been known to double up on positions in the past. They could look to do the same at tight end this year given the position’s uncertainty. If they don’t elect to select one in the later rounds, a player like Austin Allen could be a prime target after the draft. The Bucs met with Allen at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Allen has a huge frame, with soft hands and great contested catch ability. He displays good tracking skills and route running ability and finishes through contact. Allen is also a more than capable blocker in the running and passing game. Allen lacks top end speed and can struggle to gain separation. He’s not necessarily agile either, and he will also need to work on his pad level which tends to be too high at times. A team captain and the Big Ten Tight End of the Year, Allen compiled 65 catches, 975 receiving yards and three touchdowns over his four years with the Cornhuskers.

The Bucs could also consider adding Iowa State’s Chase Allen.

OT Devin Cochran Georgia Tech – RS Senior – 6-7, 306, 5.07

Tackle isn’t a priority need for the Bucs, however they did bring in Ohio State’s Nicholas Petite-Frere for a visit. Donovan Smith and Tristan Wirfs are locked up for the foreseeable future. And the team also brought back Josh Wells and signed Fred Johnson in free agency. If they are to add a tackle, undrafted free agency is their most likely route.

Cochran has the size, with an impressive 86-inch wingspan, and shows good awareness picking up blitzes. A mauler in the run game, he demonstrates a strong burst off the line and utilizes multiple punches to hold defenders at bay. He held his own against Georgia’s Travon Walker in their matchup last season. Cochran will need to improve in pass protection. Though athletic enough, he can get beat by speed rushers. He doesn’t bend his knees well, leading to high pad level, and will need to improve his footwork and blocking angles. Cochran projects as a backup swing tackle at the next level, totaling 44 starts between Vanderbilt and the Yellow Jackets. That included 23 at left tackle and 21 at right tackle.

Florida’s Jean Delance could also be a consideration and was in attendance for the Bucs local workouts.

G Stewart Reese Florida – RS Senior – 6-5, 350, 5.60

The Bucs selected versatile lineman Luke Goedeke out of Central Michigan at pick No. 60 in the second round on Day 2 on the draft. However that might not preclude them from looking at the position once the draft has ended. Undrafted free agency usually sees a flurry of moves and teams like to be able to field a full offense line during rookie mini-camp. That being said, I’d expect them to sign at least one other guard after the draft. While not highly rated, the team did bring in Reese for a local visit.

Reese displays a strong anchor and grip strength, as well as explosiveness off the snap. He’s a nasty finisher that doesn’t give up on his blocks. In addition, he shows good lateral agility for his size with the ability to mirror defenders and has a high football I.Q. Reese struggles with high pad level which will cause him to lose balance. He has below-average reactive athleticism and will need to work on his footwork. He’ll need to improve his technique and hand placement as well. Reese has experience at both right tackle and guard starting 34 games between Mississippi State and Florida.

Another potential fit could be Oklahoma State’s Josh Sills.

C Nick Ford Utah – RS Senior – 6-5, 310, 5.47

With Ryan Jensen locked up for three years and Robert Hainsey, Nick Leverett and now Godeke on the roster the team appears set at center. While it’s unlikely they look to the draft at the position, there could be some versatile options that go undrafted. Offensive line coach Joe Gilbert recently spoke about there being some versatile centers that could play guard and Utah’s Nick Ford fits the bill.

Ford displayed a ton of versatility with the Utes. Nasty as a run blocker, Ford is a finisher that plays through the whistle. He displays good awareness and has violent hands at the point of attack. Despite this, Ford tends to play with a high pad level in pass sets which will leave him off balance. He’ll need to improve his technique as a pass blocker and never really settled into one position. Ford racked up 40 starts over his five years with the Utes. Over that time he logged 15 starts at center, 13 at right guard, nine at left guard, two at right tackle and one at left tackle.

The Bucs could also look at versatile Washington offensive lineman Luke Wattenberg.

DT Jordan Jackson Air Force – RS Senior – 6-4, 294, 4.95

The Bucs addressed the defensive line with their first selection of the draft, taking Houston’s Logan Hall in the second round at pick No. 33. Though if the team wants to add more youth on the line, it could look towards the undrafted free agent market. The Bucs currently have a young stable of players that have been on the practice squad. But if they want to add to that group, Jackson fits the bill as a player who possesses good speed on the interior.

Jackson fires off the ball with an explosive first step and displays instinctive play recognition skills to quickly locate the ball carrier. He has good closing burst and a resilient motor playing to the whistle. Jackson will need to do a better job wrapping up ball carriers and add to his arsenal of pass rush moves. He’s not a natural bender and will need to improve his base strength and hand placement. But he has a projectable frame to add mass. Jackson finished his five-year career at Air Force with 140 tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks – 7.5 in 2021 – and two forced fumbles.

The Bucs could also look at Florida’s Daquan Newkirk, whom they brought in for a local visit.

EDGE Jeremiah Moon Florida – RS Senior – 6-4, 249, 4.76

While outside linebacker doesn’t perceive to be a need, Anthony Nelson and Cam Gill both enter the last year of their deals. The Bucs haven’t shown much public interest in this year’s draft class, but they could look to the undrafted period to add to the position. They brought in a few edge rushers during their local workouts, one of which was Moon.

Moon has experience at multiple positions in Florida’s defense. He’s got great length with an 84-inch wingspan that he uses to reach blockers first at the initial point of contact. Moon has shown the ability to drop in coverage and can hold the edge against tight ends and lineman. However, Moon will need to get stronger and do a better job getting off blocks. He can display wasted movement in his initial get off and doesn’t show enough urgency in his game at times. A lack of a true position to settle into hurt his stock as well. Moon tallied 151 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, eight sacks and one forced fumble over his six years with Gators.

Norfolk State’s De’Shaan Dixon could also be a consideration, as could UCF’s Markaviest “Big Kat” Bryant, whom they had in during their local workout.

LB Jake Hansen Illinois – RS Senior – 6-1, 238, N/A

Linebacker isn’t a pressing need with starters Lavonte David and Devin White set to be back in the middle of the field for the Bucs. However, the depth at the position could be addressed, especially with David entering the final year of his deal. The Bucs brought in Jake Hansen for a local visit and could be someone they target once the draft concludes.

Hansen reads the quarterback’s eyes well and can react quickly in zone coverage. He has good athleticism for the position and displays solid closing speed. Despite injuries, he’s had strong production for the Fighting Illini. Hansen can leave plays on the field and needs to do a better job of shedding blocks. He can overrun ball carriers in pursuit and shows just average awareness in coverage. Furthermore, he will need to do a better job wrapping up. Injuries are a big concern for Hansen after tearing his ACL in the same knee twice, including this past season. He will most likely miss his entire rookie season. Hansen turned in 276 tackles, 28.5 for-a-loss, eight sacks, 12 forced fumbles, and three interceptions in his six years at Illinois.

The Bucs could also target Iowa State’s Jake Hummel.

CB Darrell Baker Jr. Georgia Southern – RS Senior – 6-1, 190, 4.41

With nearly the entire cornerback room scheduled to be free agents next season other than Carlton Davis III, the Bucs could look to add multiple players at the position. While it’s expected the team will look at corner at some point in the draft, it is a position that should consistently have young players in development. Baker is a player with the size, speed, and versatility that could develop into a solid player for the Bucs.

Baker has experience in multiple coverage schemes and understands zone concepts with good burst to close. He is a reliable tackler with good speed and length for the position. Baker played at safety, outside corner and nickel in college. Some of the opportunities in his game include that he can sometime transition out of his back pedal early and that he will need to improve his footwork. His coverage anticipation will need refinement as will his consistency in run support. Over six seasons with the Eagles, Baker racked up 111 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, 20 pass deflections and three interceptions.

Florida Atlantic’s Zyon Gilbert could also be in play for the Bucs as well.

S D’Anthony Bell West Florida – RS Senior – 6-1, 211, 4.50

Much like the cornerback position, the cupboard is bare at safety next year as Antoine Winfield Jr is the only player under contract beyond this season. The Bucs have brought in or met with a plethora of potential prospects and seem poised to draft one at some point in the draft. That could be as early as the first round. However, they do not have much in developmental talent on the roster and D’Anthony Bell could provide that.

Bell has taken an unconventional route to the NFL, with multiple stops playing at four different programs. A hard hitter, Bell is a heat seeking missile when locked onto the ball carrier. He can play either safety spot displaying stickiness in coverage and aggressiveness in run support. He shows good awareness in zone coverage with solid read and react ability. However, Bell will face a steep learning curve in the NFL with much better competition. He’ll need to improve control in pursuit and finishing skills as well. Lean and lanky, he’ll benefit from an NFL strength and conditioning program. Bell finished his collegiate career with 138 tackles, three for-a-loss, two forced fumbles, 18 pass deflections, and four interceptions.

The Bucs could also consider the versatile Isaiah Pola-Mao out of USC.

P Ryan Stonehouse Colorado State – RS Senior – 5-9, 193 N/A

The Bucs could bring in more competition for incumbent punter Bradley Pinion who is set to count $2.9 million against the cap. They already have Sterling Hofrichter, who filled in when Pinion was out with injury, but he didn’t overly impress in his limited showing last year. While fan favorite Matt Arazia should be long gone by the time the draft wraps up, there are other players the Bucs could target.

Stonehouse finished his college career with an astounding 47.8 yards per punt average. In 244 punts over his five years with the Rams, 106 went for more than 50 yards. He pinned opponents inside their own 20-yard line 90 times. With just 32 punts falling for touchbacks. Away from the mile high air, he still averaged an impressive 47.5 yards per punt.

Penn State’s Jordan Stout could also be a possibility for the Bucs at punter. While they could add to the kicking competition with Old Dominion’s Nick Rice, whom they brought in during their local workouts.