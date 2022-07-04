The loss of tight end Rob Gronkowski to retirement left a sizable hole at the position for the Bucs. Of course the ever steady Cam Brate is still on the roster, but the depth behind him is largely unknown.

Knowing the uncertainty at the position Tampa Bay addressed it in the draft not once, but twice. Selecting Washington’s Cade Otton in the fourth round and Minnesota’s Ko Kieft in the sixth round. Both bring different skill sets to the club, as Otton is a more traditional Y tight end. Whereas Kieft is known for his tenacious blocking.

Unfortunately Otton has yet to take the field for the Bucs as he recovers from an ankle injury. While Kieft has shown some surprisingly good hands during offseason camps.

Though the player with the biggest chance to finally crack the roster is Codey McElroy. McElroy has been with the club since 2019, finding a way to stick around on the practice squad. It’s now or never though for the 29-year old tight end who has just one recption for 30 yards in his career. The Bucs also have a pair of undrafted players with Ben Beise and JJ Howland.

So what does this all mean?

Well, it should mean the Bucs are not done adding to the position. We’ve laid out several veteran options the Bucs could sign, but could they make a trade to add to the position?

The Target

Now there’s not exactly a robust trade market when it comes to the tight end position. The biggest name potentially out there is Dallas’ Dalton Schultz.

Schultz was given the franchise tag this offseason, but appears to be at a stalemate with the Cowboys over a new contract. On the books for $10.9 million, the Bucs could absorb that number into their $12 million in available cap space. However, if they wanted to lower that number, they would need to trade for him before the July 15th deadline for extending players on franchise tags.

Last season with the Cowboys, Schultz finished with 78 receptions, 808 yards and eight touchdowns. He had 43 of his catches move the chains for first downs and averaged a healthy 10.4 yards per catch. Schultz was also effective as a blocker, finishing with a 69.9 run blocking grade and a 68.1 pass blocking grade from PFF. By comparison, Gronkowski ended the 2021 season with a 54.2 run blocking grade and a 68.6 pass blocking grade.

The Compensation

This is where it gets tricky. The Bucs have already traded away one future selection. Trading their 2023 fourth-rounder to move back into this years draft to select corner Zyon McCollum. Yet the team is expected to receive compensatory fifth- and seventh-round selections due to the losses of Jordan Whitehead and O.J. Howard.

Two years ago, the Falcons traded for Hayden Hurst from the Ravens. They gave up second- and fifth-round picks while receiving a fourth-rounder back. That may be too rich for the Bucs, especially when you figure in a new deal into the mix as well. But perhaps the Cowboys, who traded Amari Cooper for just a fifth-round selection and a swap of sixth-round picks, would take less.

The soon-to-be 26 year old sat out the final week of OTA’s displeased over his current contract situation and lack of progress towards a long term deal. For the Bucs to land the tight end they may have to be willing to part with a third-round selection and give him a new deal. Something close to the three-year $37.5 million deal Hunter Henry received or the four-year $50 million deal Jonnu Smith signed last offseason.

The Fit

While not the imposing blocking tight end Gronk is, Schultz is one of the better receivers at the position in the game and is still a very capable blocker. Last season he saw over 100 targets in the Cowboys offense. That was with Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and more eating up targets as well. His addition would take the load off Brate, while allowing Otton and Kieft time to get up to speed to the pro game.

Tom Brady loves the tight end position and uses them often as safety valves. Adding a bonafide playmaker to the position would only increase his arsenal of weapons. Schultz ranked third among all tight ends in receptions, sixth in targets and receiving yards and fifth in touchdowns. He was PFF’s sixth ranked tight end last season, one spot ahead of Gronkowski. So, he would provide a reliable option in the passing game.

Of course, this is all predicated under the assumption the Cowboys are willing to move Schultz. But if they are, the Bucs won’t do better than Schultz as they try to replace Gronkowski. General manager Jason Licht has been able to pull off some incredible deals during his tenure. This all-in move would be just another feather in his cap.