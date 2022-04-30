In the most surprising pick for the Bucs, they have selected Georgia punter Jake Camarda in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Camarda is a national champion after winning the title with the Bulldogs this year. He was also first-team SEC. He is known for having a strong leg and performed kickoff duties during his college playing days. That will surely be his responsibility here with the Bucs.
According to the Pro Football Network he has hit 60-yard punts multiple times each season during his four years. That includes a career best 68-yard punt against Alabama.
The difference that separates Camarda, though is his placement of kicks. Camarda excels at pinning teams deep to force opponents to have lengthy drives to move down the field.
With this pick, it should spell the end of punter Bradley Pinion on the Bucs’ special teams. Pinion also doubled up on punting and kickoffs. He was average as a punter, but struggled down the stretch on kickoffs. Pinion had two kickoffs go out of bounds in the playoffs, which probably did him in.
Cutting Pinion has no dead cap hit to the Bucs. They make room on their salary cap with Camarda on a rookie contract.
He wasn’t even the best punter in the draft. Wtf is happening here. Is BA drunk making all the decisions?
NOT AGAIN…
It’s not even surprising that the Bucs waste picks on punters/kickers anymore lol
You fair weather fans just slay me. C’mon, how many Super Bowl Champions and Division Champions have YOU put together in your storied career as … an internet commenter?
So unless you have a Superbowl under your belt, you aren’t allowed to comment or have an opinion?
At least Theerealdiehl didn’t trade up and select a PK in Round 2
Ain’t that right, Cracker?! Long time no see.
Sad that people forgot that happened. And if Brady didn’t choose us, then we would have Winston as our starting QB still. Brady made us into Super Bowl champs. Sometimes, it’s better to be lucky than good.
No shit. Nothing against Jason Licht, but if Brady didn’t choose to come to the Bucs, we’d be coming off another playoff less .500 or less season. You know it, I know it, and anyone who’s being honest with themselves knows it. So before we continue on with this Licht love fest, this is just a reminder that #12 is why we have a Lombardi. Not Licht and his draft picks. The same as Belichick and his draft picks, weren’t the reason for the 6 SB’s the Patriots won between 2001-2019
So the other 52 players on the roster are meaningless? You keep thinking that.
Interesting. Don’t remember saying that. But you keep thinking that
Appears they might be going younger at P and PK this year, perhaps for salary cap purposes. After Succop missed a critical FG in the Rams playoff game and Pinnion muffing punts, I can see this happening in 2022.
Saving over $2.2 million on the salary cap is money that could be used to pay, oh, I don’t know, maybe someone like Ndomikong Suh? You know, the other player the wannabe GMs keep yammering about that we have to find a way to keep him on the roster this year.
Licht is playing championship chess, and the wannabe GMs here can’t even win a game of checkers.
Nice to see that someone noticed. Most people choose to blame the defense.
Say Matt, This is some Jason Licht BS here. He has this fascination with punters and FG kickers. You mean to tell me, there was not a very good Corner available in this round? Got nothin against this kicker but Man…Please!!!
Licht has a fascination with winning championships in the NFL.
What is YOUR fascination?
What in the actual f**k. Is this a late April Fools Day prank? We seriously took a punter. And not the best punter to enter the NFL in over a decade, in Matt Ariza. Nope, we took the 3rd best punter on the board, who ranked as an undrafted FA. You can’t make this shit up. Talk about flushing a draft pick down the toilet.
I think most people would have lauded the pick if it was 7th round
They’ll think that until he greatly outperforms Pinion whose poor performance in the playoffs cost us plenty.
Nobody is arguing that we needed an upgrade at punter. But we didn’t need to look at the 4th round of the draft to make that happen. Nobody can convince me, that taking the 3rd ranked punter, who was projected as an UDFA, in round 4 was a valuable use of our draft assets. Round 7, sure. Round 6, fine whatever. End of the 5th, maaaaybe. But not the 4th round. Not unless he’s the runaway slam dunk no brainer #1 punter. And this guy is not that. We lost that game to the Rams for a bunch of reasons.… Read more »
first of all, he wasn’t the third ranked punter in the draft. Some had him ranked #1.
second, if your guy is there then you take him. It’s as simple as that. Most of these so called “draft experts” have never even ran a team before. Then you have people like Mike Mayock, who was a “draft expert” but couldn’t build a team.
the guy we wanted was there and we had a need. It’s as simple as that
I guess this is one way too have a 4th round pick make the team Licht is not good at drafting in latter rounds
I think it’s humorous where folks think the football analysts, who tells who ranks where on draft boards, know more than those whose very jobs depend on their picks.
And those are sometimes at the wrong job, or soon be without one..
You don’t need draft analysts to tell you that this pick was bad. Nor do you need analysts to tell you that Matt Ariza is a better punter. Just check the FBS record book. Ariza’s name is copied and pasted all over it. Most 50 yard punts all time, most 60 yard punts all time, most 70 yard punts all time, and most 80 yard punts all time. Yet we took the THIRD best punter in round FOUR
Never punted a day in my life so I have no business saying whether or not he’s the best or worst punter in the draft, but history shows you don’t need to draft punters or kickers. Certainly not with anything higher than a 5th lol
Yes please tell me more about this great punter from San Diego State. Let’s not talk about the guy that punter in the SEC and won a national championship. Instead let’s talk about the guy that punted in San Diego.
Wtf does him kicking for SD St and not Georgia have to do with anything? What are you even talking about.
A 3rd string punter in the 4th rd. What a joke, what if our inside backers get hurt again or our DB’s?
WTF dude. Camarda was the starting punter on the nation’s best college team for four seasons and set the school’s all time record for yards per punt at 45.8 yards. At least get your effing facts somewhat straight.
Contrary to most of the opinions expressed in this thread by the wannabe Legends in Their Own Minds GMs, special teams actually matter in the NFL. And the punter and kickoff specialist is probably the most important and impactful special teams player, even more so than the field goal/extra points kicker. The Bucs have a draft board and they take the best available player on it. Can’t argue with their results, having built a Super Bowl Champion, a Divisional Champion, and team picked by Las Vegas as the most likely to win the Super Bowl this year with their drafting… Read more »
Going to save cap space with this rookie. Welcome!
This feels like an unnecessary reach. I completely understand moving on from Pinion and perhaps Succop and saving cap space. However, it’s not at all clear they needed to spend a 4th round pick on this guy. It’s not as terrible as Aguayo, but I would have thought corner or safety here first. Did Licht feel this guy was about to be picked or represented a higher value than a 7th round pick or a UDFA?
He was the second punter selected.
It is funny but what rookie could they have drafted in the fourth that would have made as much of an impact as the punter they just drafted? It is a smart pick to save cap space and did everyone forget pinions performance against the rams? Also Ariza wasn’t even the first punter taken so maybe all these football organizations know something that fans don’t like maybe his lack of accuracy and the bucs weren’t even the first team to pick a punter they wanted a punter and didn’t want to miss out on a good one before they were… Read more »
Finally someone who sees things the way the Draft really works. So many rely on the dubious things they read and hear. Licht drafted some kicker named Matt Gay. Fans wailed their disapproval. The team gave up on him too soon and now he’s a Pro Bowl kicker who hit the game winner after Succop missed one earlier.
Don’t forget he’s also a Super Bowl champion.
Or he just sucked when he was a Buc. Could have just been that simple. And it’s funny that you leave out Gays MISSED FG, which kept the Bucs in that game. He hits that FG late in the game, and it’s over. So make sure to tell the WHOLE story, and not just cherry pick the parts that make your story seem cooler
People like that punter because he had a cool nickname and that’s it. When you look into his stats it tells a completely different story. It basically says that he’s the second coming of Reggie Roby, and that’s not good.
It’s funny listening to you talk, because it’s clear you have zero clue what you’re talking about. ZERO lol