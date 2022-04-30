In the most surprising pick for the Bucs, they have selected Georgia punter Jake Camarda in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Camarda is a national champion after winning the title with the Bulldogs this year. He was also first-team SEC. He is known for having a strong leg and performed kickoff duties during his college playing days. That will surely be his responsibility here with the Bucs.

According to the Pro Football Network he has hit 60-yard punts multiple times each season during his four years. That includes a career best 68-yard punt against Alabama.

The difference that separates Camarda, though is his placement of kicks. Camarda excels at pinning teams deep to force opponents to have lengthy drives to move down the field.

With this pick, it should spell the end of punter Bradley Pinion on the Bucs’ special teams. Pinion also doubled up on punting and kickoffs. He was average as a punter, but struggled down the stretch on kickoffs. Pinion had two kickoffs go out of bounds in the playoffs, which probably did him in.

Cutting Pinion has no dead cap hit to the Bucs. They make room on their salary cap with Camarda on a rookie contract.

PewterReport.com’s 2022 NFL Draft coverage is presented by Beef ‘O’Brady’s – Good Food. Good Sports.

Visit BeefOBradys.com to place your order for Draft Weekend! From to-go to full-on catering – make it Beef ‘O’ Brady’s. Visit any of the 45 Tampa Bay area Beef ‘O’ Brady’s locations. See you at Beef’s!

Watch Camarda’s Highlights