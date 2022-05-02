While drafting Logan Hall brings a new addition to the defensive line for the Bucs, it also sets up a college reunion between two Houston Cougars in Hall and linebacker Grant Stuard.

The two Bucs defensive players were teammates at Houston from 2018 to 2020. It’s likely that Stuard was probably the most excited player on the roster when Hall was selected, given their connection.

Stuard went on Instagram Live on Monday and I asked him about his initial thoughts on the Bucs drafting his former teammate.

“That’s my guy,” Stuard said. “Excited for him to get over here. It’s a dream come true for him, he’s been working hard for a long time. We’ve been through like 10, 11 coaches it seems like. For it to all come to fruition with (defensive line) coach [Brian] Early and them, that’s great for him. I know he’s going to add a lot of juice to the defensive line.”

Back-To-Back Cougars For The Bucs

Stuard was the “Mr. Irrelevant” pick of the 2021 NFL Draft as the last overall selection. He made the most of it though, as he’s quickly turned into a stud on Tampa Bay’s special teams unit. On Friday night, the Bucs used their first selection of the 2022 NFL Draft – the No. 33 overall pick – on Hall. That means the two former Cougars were back-to-back picks by the Bucs, even though it was a year apart.

The two teammates actually had a chance to see each other recently. Stuard and Hall ran into each other at the AdventHealth Training Center while the latter was on a top 30 visit with the Bucs in April. Hall mentioned it during his press conference after getting drafted by Tampa Bay.

“I actually saw him on my [draft prospect] visit kind of half-way through,” Hall said. “We chopped it up for a little bit. I definitely plan to get with him and chat a little bit more about it. I’ll definitely talk a little bit with him.”