More Fan-Made Color Rush Jersey For The Bucs

Earlier this week, we caught that the Buccaneers officially announced they will once again be participating in the NFL’s Color Rush jersey concept in their Thursday Night home game on October 5th against the New England Patriots.

Over the last two seasons, the Buccaneers have worn the all-red uniforms for their Color Rush game. So, is this the year they switch it up?

In the announcement article, we showed two fan-made uniform concepts if the Buccaneer do choose to go with a different dominant color.

Now, we’ve seen Bucs fans create even more ideas – and the players are starting to like them, too.

That’s a good look at an all-pewter uniform design by Samer Ali (who you all should go follow on Twitter for creating these amazing edits). I don’t know about you guys, but those look pretty slick.

Next, we have a uniform concept we believe will come around sooner rather than later, the all-white.

As you can see, Ali had his creativity working overtime with another great edit. I love this look. It’s clean as can be, and would look good for away games.

Finally, we have a few experimental jersey concepts.

When I saw those all-white uniforms, I nearly fainted. If these five jersey concepts, along with the all-red ones, were the Bucs full-time jersey options, imagine how much more national fan recognition the Bucs would have?

My hat is all the way off to Samer Ali for putting those together and making us even more mad that they’re not the team’s full-time uniforms. Well done sir – and they players are starting to see them and like them, too.

Look good, play good.

Which one is your favorite?