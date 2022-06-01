The Bucs made a major move on Tuesday by signing veteran defensive tackle Akiem Hicks. The addition of the 32-year old Hicks makes Tampa Bay’s defensive line room a bit younger from last year. And it likely closes the door on re-signing 35-year old Ndamukong Suh and 36-year old Steve McLendon.

Hicks also comes to the Bucs considerably cheaper than Suh does as well. Suh signed three one-year contracts worth $9.25 million in 2019, and $9 million in each of the last two years.

While Hicks’ one-year deal in Tampa Bay was reportedly worth up to $10 million, that’s hitting every possible incentive. Hicks’ base earnings in 2022 will be $6.5 million. That comes in the form of $2.5 million in base salary and $4 million in roster bonus money.

Hicks also has $1.5 million that he can earn in per game roster bonuses. His cap value could take on another $705,000 if he’s active for all 17 games. And there is additional individual and team performance bonuses that Hicks can earn. Hicks can make an extra $2 million by making the Pro Bowl ($500,000) and first-team All-Pro ($500,000) teams, and for Bucs playoff wins ($250,000 per win).

Bucs G.M. Jason Licht and vice president of football administration Mike Greenberg were able to lower Hicks’ 2022 cap charge to just $2.39 million. The team was able to have such a reduced cap charge due to voidable years that pushes $4.9 million worth of dead money into the 2023 season.

Hicks earned an average of $9.667 million per year in his six seasons with Chicago, according to OverTheCap.com. That includes a Pro Bowl year during the 2018 season. Hicks had 55 tackles, 7.5 sacks and three forced fumbles that season.

Entering his 11th season, Hicks brings tremendous experience to Tampa Bay. That will not only aid the team with Hicks’ on-field play, but also help rookie defensive tackle Logan Hall develop. Pewter Report’s Josh Queipo analyzed Hicks’ game film from last year in Chicago in a new edition of Grinding The Tape. With 40.5 career sacks, including 3.5 in nine games last year, the 6-foot-4, 335-pound Hicks has the ability to get to the quarterback as well stuff the run.